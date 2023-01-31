UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Non-league Wrexham could face Spurs in FA Cup fifth round

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Wrexham will host Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round if the non-league side can beat Sheffield United in a fourth round replay.

Fifth-tier Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were handed a potential blockbuster tie in Monday's draw for the last 16.

Wrexham were seconds away from a shock win against Sheffield United on Sunday before the Championship side snatched a 3-3 draw, with Reynolds watching at the Racecourse Ground.

John Egan scored a late equaliser for United and the teams will meet again at Bramall Lane for the right to meet Premier League Tottenham.

Manchester City, 1-0 winners over Arsenal on Friday, travel to second-tier Bristol City, for the first meeting of the sides since the League Cup semi-finals in 2018.

Pep Guardiola's men won then and are among the favourites for this year's FA Cup, a trophy they last lifted in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United will host West Ham, who won 2-0 at third tier Derby on Monday.

Stoke entertain Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool 2-1 on Sunday.

Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland, who drew 1-1at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham.

Draw for the English FA Cup fifth round made on Monday: Southampton v Luton or Grimsby Leicester v Blackburn or Birmingham Stoke v Brighton Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds Bristol City v Manchester City Manchester United v West Ham Ipswich or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Ties will be played during the week commencing February 27.

