UrduPoint.com

Nooh Butt Wins First Gold Medal For Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published August 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Nooh Butt wins first gold medal for Pakistan

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Weightliftet Nooh Dastagir Butt claimed first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men's 109+ kg at NEC, Birmingham on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old set a new Games record of 173kg in the snatch portion of the event after lifting 170kg in his first attempt.

In Clean and Jerk, he lifted 232kg, totaling 405kg to claim gold for Pakistan.

It should be mentioned here Nooh had won a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2018.

Related Topics

Pakistan Birmingham 2018 Gold Bronze Event

Recent Stories

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

1 hour ago
 Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Sq ..

Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Squash event

1 hour ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League results

Football: UEFA Champions League results

1 hour ago
 Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of ..

Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of JUI-F leader

2 hours ago
 Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.