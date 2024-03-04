Nooh Dastgir sets two national records as WAPDA wins powerlifting championship

Nooh Dastagir of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) set two new national records in 120+ KG category by lifting 330 KG weight and 208 KG bench press category with bench pressing of 209 KG which helped his team win the 20th Mens’ National Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Nooh Dastagir of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) set two new national records in 120+ KG category by lifting 330 KG weight and 208 KG bench press category with bench pressing of 209 KG which helped his team win the 20th Mens’ National Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship

WAPDA yet again proved its supremacy as it succeeded in winning 10 Gold and 3 Silver medals with 105 points followed by Sindh with 48 points and Police with 40 points.

The Championship was held at Punjab University Gymnasium Hall under the aegis of Pakistan Power Lifting Federation. The competitions were held in eight different categories.

WAPDA’s Fahad Butt, Asim Shehzad, Tanvir Haider, Rizwanullah Lodhi, and Nooh Dastagir Butt won Gold medals in 59 KG, 66 KG, 102 KG, 120 KG, and 120+ KG categories respectively.

Apart from this, three silver medals went in WAPDA’s medal tally as its players Arif Ali Bhatti shined in 74 KG, Ashfaq Ahmed in 83 KG and Rana Qasir in 94 KG categories.

In Masters category WAPDA grabbed all four gold medals, while WAPDA also won one gold medal in junior category.

As many as 11 teams participated in the Championship including WAPDA, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Special Olympics Pakistan and University of the Punjab, the host.

Imdadullah Memon, General Manager sports and President WAPDA Sports board, was the Chief Guest of the prize distribution ceremony who gave away prizes and medals to the winning players.