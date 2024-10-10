Nooh Dastgir shines in Commonwealth Powerlifting C’ships debut

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's acclaimed weightlifter, Nooh Dastgir Butt, made a remarkable international debut at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Classic and Equipped Championships, securing gold in the Ascot event.

The Pride of Performance Award winner and Commonwealth Games gold medalist lifted an impressive 370kg in his maiden powerlifting competition, etching his name in history as Pakistan's first powerlifting gold medalist, said a press release.

It is a historic moment for Pakistan, as Nooh won the gold medal in his very first participation. Nooh is set to compete in the Bench Press and Deadlift categories, where he is favoured to win two additional gold medals and claim the overall championship title in the 120kg+ category.

Pakistani nation is urged to support Nooh with their prayers and well-wishes as he strives to bring home a total of four gold medals.