Noon Polo Cup 2021: Noon Polo Team Reach Main Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:48 PM

Noon Polo Cup 2021: Noon Polo team reach main final

Noon Polo team reached the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2021 while Guard Group/Black qualified for the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Noon Polo team reached the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2021 while Guard Group/Black qualified for the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

The two-chukker matches were played among three teams under American system.

Noon Polo team first defeated Nupur/Nagina Group by 2-1 and then outpaced Platinum Homes by 3-1.5 to make their way to the main final. In the third match, Nurpur/Nagina Group thumped Platinum Homes by 5-3.5.

The second match of the day saw Guard Group/Black first routing AR/PR-Sakuf 5-2.5 and then played a 2-2 draw against Honda Chenab. In the third match, Honda Chenab lost to AR/PR-Sakuf by 4.5-4, so Guard Group/Black qualified for the subsidiary final on better goal average.

Tomorrow Friday, two important matches will be played.

