Noon Polo Cup 2021: Three Matches Played

Remington Pharma, Country Polo and Zacky Farms won their respective matches of the Noon Polo Cup 2021 played here at the historical Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma outlasted Security 2000 by 7-2.5. From the winning side, Agha Musa fired in five fabulous goals while Basil Faisal Khokhar and Bilal Noon hit one goal apiece. From the losing side, Asad bin Omer scores both the goals.

The second match of the day was won by Country Polo, who defeated Crescent Digital Prints by 3.

5-2. From Country Polo, Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace while Muhammad Waheed hit one goal. From Crescent Digital Prints, Raja Arslan and Mohsin Khosa scored one goal each.

The third match of the day proved to be a one-sided affair, where Zacky Farms thrashed AirlinkEagles by 5.5-0. From the team Zacky Farms, Mustafa Aziz thrashed in two goals while BabarNaseem, Shah Qubilai Alam and Zikriya scored one goal each.

