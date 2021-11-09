Noon Polo Cup gets underway

UrduPoint.com

The Noon Polo Cup 2021 got underway here on Tuesday at the Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Noon Polo Cup 2021 got underway here on Tuesday at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Total 12 teams are taking part in this two-goal tournament, which are divided into two pools.

On the first day of the event, three matches were played, which were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, Executive Committee members and polo players and their families.

In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes edged out Guard Group/Black with a narrow margin of 7.5-5. From Platinum Homes, who had one and a half goal handicap, Atif Yar Tiwana pumped in four goals while Fahad Noon thrashed in two goals. From Guard Group, Arib Malik fired in four goals and Taimur Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick.

The second match of the day saw Nupur/Nagina Group outpaced Honda Chenab by 7-4.5. From Nurpur/Nagina Group, Mohammad Raza Behboudi pumped in fantastic five goals while Omer Ellahi Shaikh banged in a brace. From Honda Chenab, who had a half goal handicap, Aleem Tiwana, Adil Tiwana, Alman Jalil Azam and Shahryar Khan scored one goal each.

In the third and last match of the day, Team Noon outclassed AR/PR-Sakuf by 13-2.5. From the winning side, Chaudhry Hayat slammed in impressive five goals while Said Noon fired in four goalsand Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Hussain Monnoo scored two goals each. From the losing side,who had a half goal handicap, Taimur Mawaz Khan and Rehan Babar scored one goal each.

