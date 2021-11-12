UrduPoint.com

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms Make Way To Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

Zacky Farms made its way to the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2021 being played here on Friday at the Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Zacky Farms made its way to the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2021 being played here on Friday at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Two important two-chukker matches were played under American system among three teams. Zacky Farms first defeated Remington Pharma by 2-1 and then outpaced Country Polo Team by 3-2.5.

In the third match, Country Polo Team outlasted Remington Pharma by 2.5-0.

The second match was also played under American system among three teams. In the first match, Cresent Digital Prints routed Security 2000 by 4-2.5 and then outsmarted Airlink Eagles by 3-1 to earn place in the subsidiary final. In the third match, Airlink Eagles beat Security 2000 by 4-3.5. The finals will be played on November 14, Sunday.

