Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Zacky Farms made its way to the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2021 being played here on Friday at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Two important two-chukker matches were played under American system among three teams. Zacky Farms first defeated Remington Pharma by 2-1 and then outpaced Country Polo Team by 3-2.5.

In the third match, Country Polo Team outlasted Remington Pharma by 2.5-0.

The second match was also played under American system among three teams. In the first match, Cresent Digital Prints routed Security 2000 by 4-2.5 and then outsmarted Airlink Eagles by 3-1 to earn place in the subsidiary final. In the third match, Airlink Eagles beat Security 2000 by 4-3.5. The finals will be played on November 14, Sunday.