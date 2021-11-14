UrduPoint.com

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms Win Title

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms win title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Zacky Farms clinched the Noon Polo Cup 2021 trophy after defeating Team Noon by 7½-5 in the main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Zacky Farms started the match having a one and a half goal handicap advantage but the first goal came from team Noon but Zacky Farms soon struck their first one as well to maintain 2½-1 lead. Noon once again converted one but Zacky Farms immediately slammed in one to take 3½-2 lead once again. The second chukker was identical to the first one as both sides struck two goals each with Zacky Farms still having 5½-4 lead.

Zacky Farms maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well as they pumped the only goal of the chukker to stretch their lead to 6½-4. In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams tried hard to convert more goals but they succeeded in scoring one goal each, thus Zacky Farms won the final by 7½-5.

Zackaria Daud Ali Khan was the youngest player of the tournament and played superb polo in the final along with Shah Qubilai Alam, Nazar Dean and Mustafa Aziz.

Sharing his views, Zackaria said: "It was teamwork and collective efforts which helped us win the final. I am very excited with the title victory and looking forward to winning more titles for my team."Provincial Minister Sindh for Mines and Minerals Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani graced the occasion as chief guest while Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot and sponsors Malik Adnan Hayat Noon were guest of honour. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, executive committee members, polo players and their families. The polo enthusiasts also enjoyed the beautiful display of cavalcade, barrel race, horse archery, tent-pegging and car parade.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Crescent Digital Prints defeated Guard Group/Black by 4-3. Raja Arslan Najeeb was top scorer from the winning side as he contributed two goals while his teammates Ali Anwar and Azam Noon scored one goal each. From Guard Group/Black, Agha Adam Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Malik and Syed Hasan Abbas converted one goal apiece.

