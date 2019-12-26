UrduPoint.com
Noor, Amina, Shaista, Tehseena Advance To Final Round Of Tenpin Bowling C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:48 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Noor, Amina Roshi, Shaista and Tehseena reached in final round of Women Singles of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Secretary General, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur- Rehman inaugurated the week-long tournament.

Noor got first position with 305 points, Amina Roshi secured second position with 276 points, while Shaista and Tehseena obtained third and fourth positions with 247 and 231 points respectively. The final round will be played on December 31.

Players from all over the country are participating in the Championship wherein contests are taking place in 11 different categories events includung Singles (Professional), Doubles, Team, Amateur, Deaf, Ladies, U-12, Media, Interschool, Intercollege and Inter university.

All semifinals competitions will be played on December 30. After the finals, prize distribution ceremony will be held. As many as 20 players will be selected during the Championship for training camp. The selected players will participate in the international events after training two months training. The championship is being played under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation.

