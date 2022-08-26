Pakistan's Noor Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan and Nasir Iqbal advanced to the semifinals of PSF-Combaxx Men International Squash Tournament after thrashing their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Noor Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan and Nasir Iqbal advanced to the semifinals of PSF-Combaxx Men International Squash Tournament after thrashing their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

In the first quarterfinal, World No 110, Noor Zaman outwitted compatriot World No 144 Farhan Zaman 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7 in 32 minutes, while in the second quarterfinal World No 151 Muhammad Ashab Irfan edged passed World No 233 Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia in a seesaw battle 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 14-12 in 60 minutes.

In the third quarterfinal, World No 115 Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan defeated compatriot World No 152 Hamaz Khan in a well-fought contest 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 in 45 minutes.

In the last quarterfinal, World No 188 Abdallah Elmasry of Egypt defeated World No 146 Ahsan Ayaz of Pakistan 11-8, 11-3, 11-9 in 36 minutes.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday.