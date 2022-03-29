Pakistan's Noor Zaman would face his country mate Muhammad Asim Khan in the final of the DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship at Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Noor Zaman would face his country mate Muhammad Asim Khan in the final of the DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship at Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the 1st semifinal, World No 58 and top seed Asim Khan from Pakistan defeated World No 90 Israr Ahmad also from Pakistan with a game score of 8-11 (Retired Hurt). The match lasted for 11 minutes.

Whereas, in the 2nd semifinal, World No 149 Noor Zaman from Pakistan defeated World No 86 Addeen Iddrakie from Malaysia with a game score of 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6 in 34 minutes.

The DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship carries a cash prize of US$ 12,000 and besides Pakistan, world ranking players from Egypt, France, Iran, Malaysia were featuring in the tournament.