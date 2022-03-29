UrduPoint.com

Noor, Asim In Int'l Squash C'ship Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 29, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Noor, Asim in Int'l Squash C'ship final

Pakistan's Noor Zaman would face his country mate Muhammad Asim Khan in the final of the DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship at Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Noor Zaman would face his country mate Muhammad Asim Khan in the final of the DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship at Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the 1st semifinal, World No 58 and top seed Asim Khan from Pakistan defeated World No 90 Israr Ahmad also from Pakistan with a game score of 8-11 (Retired Hurt). The match lasted for 11 minutes.

Whereas, in the 2nd semifinal, World No 149 Noor Zaman from Pakistan defeated World No 86 Addeen Iddrakie from Malaysia with a game score of 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6 in 34 minutes.

The DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship carries a cash prize of US$ 12,000 and besides Pakistan, world ranking players from Egypt, France, Iran, Malaysia were featuring in the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Islamabad World Iran Egypt France Malaysia Family From Top

Recent Stories

Fiji, New Zealand ink partnership agreement to str ..

Fiji, New Zealand ink partnership agreement to strengthen bilateral, regional co ..

2 minutes ago
 HKEX eyes being go-to int'l market for China oppor ..

HKEX eyes being go-to int'l market for China opportunities with connectivity dri ..

2 minutes ago
 France May Create Up to 60,000 Jobs If EU Demand f ..

France May Create Up to 60,000 Jobs If EU Demand for Weapons Increases - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Glacier continue to shrink this year

Glacier continue to shrink this year

2 minutes ago
 Southeast Australia facing possible gas shortage i ..

Southeast Australia facing possible gas shortage in 2023 winter

6 minutes ago
 Secretaries to monitor Ramzan Bazaars, Whet procur ..

Secretaries to monitor Ramzan Bazaars, Whet procurement centres

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.