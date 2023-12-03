Open Menu

Noor, Asim Moves In Int’l Squash C’ship Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Muhammad Asim Khan have qualified for men’s event final of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Serena Hotels was organizing Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for Men & Women. Besides Pakistan, a group of 23 world ranking Men and Women players from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Egypt & Spain were participating in the extravaganza.

Meanwhile in the men’s event semifinals played on Sunday, Noor Zaman outplayed Ibrahim Elkabbani of Egypt by 13-11, 11-6, 11-4, (40 min) while Asim Khan downed his country mate Nasir Iqbal by 12-10, 2-0 retired hurt (18 min).

However in the women event, Nadien Elhammamy of Egypt beat Nour Ramy also of Egypt by 11-2, 11-6, 11-2 (20 min) while Egyptian Amina el Rihany also defeated her country mate Nour Khafagy by 4-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 (48 min).

