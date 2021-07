Noor, Faraz, Farhan, Hamza qualify for PSA Satellite Tournament semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Noor Zaman, Faraz Muhammad, Farhan Hashmi and Hamza Sharif on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the PSA Satellite Tournament being played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was organizing a series of four PSA Satellite Tournaments of US$1,000 prize money each here at Mushaf Squash Complex. The 1st Satellite Event of the series kicked off here on Thursday with its 1st round and quarter finals.

In the first round matches played in the morning session Noor Zaman beat Muhammad Ammad 11-7,12-10,11-4 (24 Min), Ahsan Ayaz beat Asad Ullah Khan 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 (30 Min), Faraz Muhammad beat Faizan Khan 11-9, 11-0, 11-9 (19 Min), Saeed Abdul beat M Azlan Khawar 11-9,12-10, 11-6 (25 Min), Farhan Hashmi beat Mutahir Ali Shah 7-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 (27 Min), Hassaan Raza beat Fawad Hussain 11-1,11-3,11-3 (16 Min), Hamza Sharif beat M Ashab Irfan 10-12, 11-2, 12-10, 11-8 (50 Min) and Naveed Rehman beat Ali Ud Din 11-5,11-7,11-4 (17 Min).

In the quarterfinals played in the evening session Noor Zaman beat Ahsan Ayaz 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5 (60 Min), Faraz Muhammad beat Saeed Abdul 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 (20 Min), Farhan Hashmi beat Hassan Raza 11-8,9-11,11-2,11-7 (42 Min) and Hamza Sharif beat Naveed Rehman 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5 (31 Min). The semifinals and finals of the event would be played on Friday.