Noor, Hamza, Ashab Register Impressive Wins At British Junior Open

Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Pakistan's Nooor Zaman, Muhammad Hamza Khan and Ashab Irfan exhibited consummate performances to pull off straight game wins against their respective opponents in the second round matches of Boys U19 category of British Junior Open (BJO) Squash Championship 2023 in Birmingham, UK on Thursday

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, Nooor toppled Callan Venkatesan of USA 11-5, 11-3, 11-2, while Muhammad Hamza Khan got the better of English boy Stanley Sykes 11-4, 11-5, 11-3. Ashab took down Ion Davis 11-2, 11-0, 11-1.

In the next match, Noor will play against Yassin Shohdy, Hamza will take on Lazlo Godde while Ashab will face Rowan Damming.

In Boys U17 second round, Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz overcame the challenge from Sibastian Hylland of Norway 11-9, 11-5, 2-11, 11-5.

However Huraira Khan fell to Archie Turnbull of Wales in an exciting contest 8-11, 8-11, 16-14, 10-12. In the next match, Abdullah will go head-to-head with Harith Daniel Jeferi.

In the second round of Boys U15, Pakistan's Mubeen Khan downed USA's Enael Houllier 11-5, 11-4, 11-2, but Azan Ali Khan lost to Omair Athar, also from USA 12-10, 7-11, 5-11, 11-13. In the next match, Mubeen will face Jack Elriami.

In the 2nd round matches of Boys U13, Pakistan's Ahmed Rayyan Khalil routed USA's Aiden Chan 11-2, 11-5, 11-4, whereas Nouman Khan outwitted England's Bilbert Harrington 11-5, 11-2, 11-2. In the next match, Nouman will play against Yassin Bayumi of Egypt, while Ahmed Khalil England's Ali Khalil.

