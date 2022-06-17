UrduPoint.com

Noor Makes It To Asian Jr Individual Squash C'ship Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published June 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Noor makes it to Asian Jr Individual Squash C'ship semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Noor Zaman would face Andrik Lim of Malaysia in the Boys Under19 semifinals of 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship were at Pattaya, Thaillnad on Saturday.

In the quarterfinals of Boys U-19 category, Noor Zaman beat Edward Thng from Singapore by 11-8, 11-4, 11-6 in 25 minutes.

In the 1st quarterfinal of Boys U-13 category, Sim Yeak Wei from Malaysia beat Nouman Khan from Pakistan by 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-3 in 24 minutes whereas, in the 2nd quarterfinal, Muhammad Raziq Putra from Malaysia defeated Ahmed Khalil from Pakistan by 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9 in 38 minutes.

In Boys U-15 category, Aqil Mirza from Malaysia outplayed Mubeen Khan from Pakistan by 5-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 in 29 minutes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Singapore Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

2 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

2 hours ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.