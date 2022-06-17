ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Noor Zaman would face Andrik Lim of Malaysia in the Boys Under19 semifinals of 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship were at Pattaya, Thaillnad on Saturday.

In the quarterfinals of Boys U-19 category, Noor Zaman beat Edward Thng from Singapore by 11-8, 11-4, 11-6 in 25 minutes.

In the 1st quarterfinal of Boys U-13 category, Sim Yeak Wei from Malaysia beat Nouman Khan from Pakistan by 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-3 in 24 minutes whereas, in the 2nd quarterfinal, Muhammad Raziq Putra from Malaysia defeated Ahmed Khalil from Pakistan by 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9 in 38 minutes.

In Boys U-15 category, Aqil Mirza from Malaysia outplayed Mubeen Khan from Pakistan by 5-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 in 29 minutes.