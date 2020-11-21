Noor reaches PSF-KP Satellite International Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Seed No. 7 Noor Zaman handed an upsetting defeat to top seeded Farhan Zaman in the first semi-finals of the ongoing PSF-KP International Satellite Squash Tournament being played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium here on Saturday evening.

Noor Zaman did not look behind and gave a tough resistance to his rival and top seeded Farhan Zaman in a 42 minutes battle. Noor Zaman played well with his excellent nick and drops and did not give much time to Farhan Zaman to stage a comeback.

Farhan Zaman took the first set by 8-11 but failed to click in the second won by Noor very easily at 11-4 and the next one with 11-9. It was the fourth set when Farhan Zaman made a comeback and won the set by 7-11. When the score tally was 2-2, it was the fifth and decisive set when Noor marched into victory comfortably at 11-3.

Farhan did not read his attacking smashes and thus lost the battle.

In the second semi-final in-form Nasir Iqbal defeated un-fit Danish Atlas who just played his four minute play and came out of the court with (Retd Hurt). The score was 11-0 and 6-0.

In the first Semi Final of the Women category Seed No-1 Amna Fayyaz beat Seed No-7 Noor Ul Huda with a game score of 11-9, 11-5 and 11-3. The match lasted for 12 minutes whereas in the second Semi Final, Seed No-2 Faiza Zafar beat Seed No-5 Saima Shaukat with a game score of 11-3, 11-3 and 11-4 in 16 minutes.

The tournament finals would be played on Nov 22, 2020. The Women final would be played at 2.00 p.m between Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar whereas the Men final would be played at 3.00 p.m between Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal.