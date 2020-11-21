UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noor Reaches PSF-KP Satellite International Squash Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Noor reaches PSF-KP Satellite International Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Seed No. 7 Noor Zaman handed an upsetting defeat to top seeded Farhan Zaman in the first semi-finals of the ongoing PSF-KP International Satellite Squash Tournament being played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium here on Saturday evening.

Noor Zaman did not look behind and gave a tough resistance to his rival and top seeded Farhan Zaman in a 42 minutes battle. Noor Zaman played well with his excellent nick and drops and did not give much time to Farhan Zaman to stage a comeback.

Farhan Zaman took the first set by 8-11 but failed to click in the second won by Noor very easily at 11-4 and the next one with 11-9. It was the fourth set when Farhan Zaman made a comeback and won the set by 7-11. When the score tally was 2-2, it was the fifth and decisive set when Noor marched into victory comfortably at 11-3.

Farhan did not read his attacking smashes and thus lost the battle.

In the second semi-final in-form Nasir Iqbal defeated un-fit Danish Atlas who just played his four minute play and came out of the court with (Retd Hurt). The score was 11-0 and 6-0.

In the first Semi Final of the Women category Seed No-1 Amna Fayyaz beat Seed No-7 Noor Ul Huda with a game score of 11-9, 11-5 and 11-3. The match lasted for 12 minutes whereas in the second Semi Final, Seed No-2 Faiza Zafar beat Seed No-5 Saima Shaukat with a game score of 11-3, 11-3 and 11-4 in 16 minutes.

The tournament finals would be played on Nov 22, 2020. The Women final would be played at 2.00 p.m between Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar whereas the Men final would be played at 3.00 p.m between Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal.

Related Topics

Squash Nasir Women 2020 Top Click Court P

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Innovative Power Technology of the Year ..

57 seconds ago

Over 620,000 students from 600 schools commit to 3 ..

1 minute ago

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

46 minutes ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

2 hours ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.