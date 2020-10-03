Noor, Saima record upsetting defeat in All Pakistan Women Squash q-finals

Noor Ul Huda of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline and third seeded handed over upsetting defeat in the quarter-finals of the ongoing All Pakistan Women Squash Championship being played here at Jansher Khan Squash Complex on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Noor Ul Huda of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline and third seeded handed over upsetting defeat in the quarter-finals of the ongoing All Pakistan Women Squash Championship being played here at Jansher Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Noor Ul Huda upset second seeded Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda in a marathon five sets encounter witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. Noor Ul Huda lost the first set by 6-11 but won the second set by 11-5. When both were tied 1-1, it was the third set in which Komal staged a comeback by marching into victory in the set at 6-11.

Sensing the importance, Noor could not look behind and raced up to victory after winning the fourth set 12-10 and 13-11 after a tough battle. Both Noor Ul Huda and Komat of Wapda played well and some fine shorts were also witnessed.

In the second upsetting quarter-final Saima Shoukat of Wapda, a veteran player, upset top seed Roshna Mehboob of ZTBL in a five sets battle that lasted for 49 minutes. The score was 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 9-11 and 11-3. Saima played extremely well against her young rival Roshna Mahboob and did not give much room to strike back.

In the other two quarter-finals match top seed Madina Zafar of Pakistan Army defeated Zainab of Sindh by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-4 and 11-6 and second seed, elder sister of Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar of Pakistan Army defeated Nimra Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-4 and 11-4.

Earlier in the second round matches Madina Zafar (Army) beat Amina Fayyaz of Pakistan Army by 3-2, the score was 6/11, 9/11, 11/9, 11/4, 11/5. Zainab Khan (Sindh) beat Noor ul Ain Ejaz (SNGPL) 3-1, the score was 11/5, 11/6, 9/11, 11/3, Komal Khan(Wapda) beat Hira Aqeel (KP) 3-0, 11/8, 11/3, 11/6.

Noor ul Huda (SNGPL) beat Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) by 3-1, the score was 11/5, 9/11, 11/9, 11/7.

In the other matches Roshna Mehboob (PB) beat Kulsoom of KP by 3-0, 11/5, 11/4, 11/7, Saima Shoukat (Wapda) beat Kainat Khan (Army) 3-0, the score was 11/4, 11/, 11/3. Nimra Aqeel (KP) upset Zoya Khalid of ZTBL by 3-2, the score was 3/11, 11/5, 9/11, 11/6, 11/4 and Faiza Zafar (Army) beat Maira Hussain (KP) 3-0, the score was 11/6, 11/4, 11/2.