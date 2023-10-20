Noor Salim wins 2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Badminton Championship

Promising Noor Salim and Muhammad Zaid Friday clinched the trophy of the 2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship Under-19 Girls and Boys after defeating their respective rivals in final played at Tariq Wadoor Indoor Badminton Hall.

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Promising Noor Salim and Muhammad Zaid Friday clinched the trophy of the 2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship Under-19 Girls and Boys after defeating their respective rivals in final played at Tariq Wadoor Indoor Badminton Hall.

Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Khyber, Mohammad Ali Gul Faraz and Mrs. Ali Gul Faraz, gave trophies and cash to the winning players in four different categories U-15, U17 and U19 Boys and Girls Open wherein more than 150 players took part from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Noor Saleem of Peshawar won the girls single trophy, Muhammad Zaid of Peshawar beat Taimur Khan of Bannu in a thrilling contest in the U19 boys singles and successfully defended their titles, while the U-17 trophy went to Fahad Ahmed of Bannu.

Group Head Asif, Group Head SEVP Ehsan, Provincial Badminton Association President Zafar Ali Khan, Badminton National Champion Murad Ali, Provincial Badminton Association General Secretary Amjad Khan, Organizing Secretary Sadaqat Shah, and other personalities were present.

Bank of Khyber, Directorate of Sports KP in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association organized Junior Badminton Championship in which in the girls singles Noor Salim of Peshawar won the trophy by defeating Ambar Khan 21-15, 21-12 and 21-16 in straight sets final.

Muhammad Zaid of Peshawar defeated Taimur Khan of Bannu 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 and 23-21 in a thrilling final witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion.

In the U-17 final, Fahad Ahmed of Bannu defeated Shahid Ali of Swat by 21-18, 19-21 and 21-17, in the U-15 final, Najam Ul Saqib defeated Hammad Khan of Peshawar in straight sets, the score was 21-19, 23-21 and 21-18 while in women’s doubles Ambar Khan and Noor Salim of Peshawar defeated Khakla Zaman and Tanzila Zaman by 21-15, 21-19 and 21-21.

Over 150 players from all over the province participated in the Championship.

Chief guest Khyber Bank Managing Director CEO Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz said that the enthusiasm of young boys and girls in sports.

“I am very happy to see the enthusiasm because what we learn in sports is useful to be a good citizen in the society and at the same time live a healthy life,” he said.

He said the Bank of Khyber always gave importance to sports and that is why it extended all out support to different games including squash, hockey, football and Martial Arts Games.

He announced that the said Championship would be organized every year like squash, football, hockey and other events so that good players could come up through competitions.

He also appreciated Secretary Organizing Committee Mian Sadaqat Shah and his team for organizing the event in befitting manners.

APP/ijz/