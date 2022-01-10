UrduPoint.com

Noor Ul Amin Mengal Takes Charge Of Secretary Sports Punjab

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Newly-appointed Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal assumed charge of his office at Punjab Stadium here on Monday

Mengal was serving as Secretary Local Govt as his previous assignment.

After taking charge he said that development and promotion of sports is the top priority of the Punjab govt and he will utilize all resources for this noble cause.

He vowed to identity fresh sports talent from all parts of the province. "Best facilities will be provided to players so that they can excel in sports competitions appropriately in future," he added.

