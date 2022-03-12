UrduPoint.com

Noor Ul Huda, Noor Zaman Win International Satellite Women, Men Squash Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Noor Ul Huda, Noor Zaman win International Satellite Women, Men Squash titles

Top seeded Noor Ul Huda and international Noor Zaman clinched the trophies of the COMBAXX Sports Women and Men International Satellite Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Top seeded Noor Ul Huda and international Noor Zaman clinched the trophies of the COMBAXX sports Women and Men International Satellite Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here.

In the Men final Noor Zaman recorded victory against Waqas Mehboob in 40 minute battle, the score was 11-8, 12-10, 7-11 and 11-7. Noor Zaman dominated the final and despite lost a set, he did not look behind and marched into victory. Waqas Mehboob also played well and did some resistance in the second and third set but overall Noor Zaman was in full command over the final.

In the women final Noor Ul Huda (Pak) defeated Rushna Mehboob (Pak) 3-1 in 32 minute, the score was 8-11, 12-10, 13-11 and 11-9. Noor Ul Huda played well against her experienced rival and former Pakistan No. 1 Rushna Mehboob. Rushna Mehboob won the first set quite easily but in the second and third set she faced a denting task against super-fit Noor Ul Huda and thus Noor Ul Huda marched into victory despite facing tough resistance at the hands of Rushna Mehboob.

At the end, the Chief guest, Daud Khan, gave away cash prizes to the winners and runners-up of the both Men and Women categories part of the Combaxx Pakistan International Satellite Squash Championship carried a prize money of US $ 1000 each.

Secretary Higher education and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association, Daud Khan, Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, former World No 2 Mohibullah Khan, Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Wazir Mohammad Associate Secretary, Ex-Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khalil, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Sher Bahadur, coaches Muhammad Waseem, Tahir Iqbal, Amjad Khan, Alamzeb, Niamat Ullah, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Money Women Top

Recent Stories

FO demands explanation from India over accidental ..

FO demands explanation from India over accidental missile firing into Pakistan's ..

6 minutes ago
 House on fire in faisalabad

House on fire in faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested

Two proclaimed offenders arrested

7 minutes ago
 Int'l player Arshad Hussain posted as Deputy Direc ..

Int'l player Arshad Hussain posted as Deputy Director Sports in HED

7 minutes ago
 Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

35 minutes ago
 Man held for aerial firing

Man held for aerial firing

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>