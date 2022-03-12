Noor Ul Huda, Noor Zaman win International Satellite Women, Men Squash titles

Top seeded Noor Ul Huda and international Noor Zaman clinched the trophies of the COMBAXX Sports Women and Men International Satellite Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Top seeded Noor Ul Huda and international Noor Zaman clinched the trophies of the COMBAXX sports Women and Men International Satellite Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here.

In the Men final Noor Zaman recorded victory against Waqas Mehboob in 40 minute battle, the score was 11-8, 12-10, 7-11 and 11-7. Noor Zaman dominated the final and despite lost a set, he did not look behind and marched into victory. Waqas Mehboob also played well and did some resistance in the second and third set but overall Noor Zaman was in full command over the final.

In the women final Noor Ul Huda (Pak) defeated Rushna Mehboob (Pak) 3-1 in 32 minute, the score was 8-11, 12-10, 13-11 and 11-9. Noor Ul Huda played well against her experienced rival and former Pakistan No. 1 Rushna Mehboob. Rushna Mehboob won the first set quite easily but in the second and third set she faced a denting task against super-fit Noor Ul Huda and thus Noor Ul Huda marched into victory despite facing tough resistance at the hands of Rushna Mehboob.

At the end, the Chief guest, Daud Khan, gave away cash prizes to the winners and runners-up of the both Men and Women categories part of the Combaxx Pakistan International Satellite Squash Championship carried a prize money of US $ 1000 each.

Secretary Higher education and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association, Daud Khan, Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, former World No 2 Mohibullah Khan, Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Wazir Mohammad Associate Secretary, Ex-Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khalil, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Sher Bahadur, coaches Muhammad Waseem, Tahir Iqbal, Amjad Khan, Alamzeb, Niamat Ullah, players and large number of spectators were also present.