Noor, Yaseen win All Pakistan National Junior U17, U-15 Squash titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Promising Noor Zaman and Yaseen Khattak clinched the trophies after defeating their respective rivals in the Under-17 and Under-15 finals of the All Pakistan Natioal Junior Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Secretary sports Kamran Rehman was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed both the finals.

Member Executive Committee and head coach of the Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Secretary Munawaz Zaman, members executive committee Sher Bahadur Khan and Sajjad Khan, Head Coach PAF Squash Academy Atlas Khan, officials and players were also present.

In the final, Noor Zaman faced tough resistance against Muhammad Hamza Khan in a marathon five sets battle, lasted for 49th minute. Noor Zaman took two sets at 11-4 and 11-7 but failed to click in the third and fourth sets won by Hamza Khan at 4-11 and 8-11. It was the fifth and decisive set in which Noor Zaman raced up to victory at 11-4.

In the second final, Yaseen Khattak defeated Saboor Khan by 11-1, 11-2 and 11-3 in a one-sided affair. Saboor did not pay any resistance and Yaseen Khattak fully dominated the proceedings after defeating Saboor Khan 3-0.

Earlier, Noor Zaman recorded victory against strong Tayyab Rauf in the quarter-final and did not look behind by giving matchless performance till reaching the final. Noor Zaman of PAF Academy defeated his strong rival Huzaifa Zahid of PAF in straight sets 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-2 abd 11-5.

Noor Zaman played well and did not give much chance to Huzaifa Zahid of PAF to strike back and thus marched into victory.

In the second semi-final, Muhammad Hamza Khan of PAF defeated Abbas Nawaz of PAF by 11-4, 11-6 and 11-6 in 21 minute. Muhamamd Hamza Khan has lot of experience of playing international squash, raced up to victory in straight sets and thus setup final showdown with Noor Zaman in the Under-17 final.

In the Boys Under-15 category, Yaseen Khan and Saboor Khan took berth into the final after recording victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals. Yaseen, who upset top seed Humam Ahmed in the quarter-finals, failed little resistance against Azlan Khawar of Punjab in the 3-1 battle fought on rattling pace. The score was 11-9, 9-11, 13-11 and 11-9 while Saboor Khan has an easy sailing in the group, beat Muhammad Aher Butt of Punjab in 36 minute, the score was 11-5, 7-11, 13-11 and 11-7.

At the end, the chief guest Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. The winners were awarded Rs. 19000 each U-17 and Under-15 categories while the runners-up of each categories got Rs. 13000 each. Ubaid Abbasi, Airport In-charge, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Director ANP Col. Faisal, COS Bacha International Airport Ishrat Ahmad were also present on the occasion.