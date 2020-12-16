UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan To Battle For Title In National Jr Squash C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan to battle for title in National Jr Squash C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force's Noor Zaman (PAF) and Punjab's Ashab Irfan made it through the final of boys U-19 category of the National Junior Squash Championship by registering exciting wins in the semifinals here at Mushaf Squash Complex, on Wednesday.

Noor Zaman downed Muhammad Farhan Hashmi in five sets by an 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-1, 11-6 scoreline in 42 minutes to secure a spot in the final. While Ashab Irfan took four games to move to the final, coming from a game behind to thrash Khushal Riaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10-12, 11-5,11-3,11-3.

In the boys Under-17 semifinals, Huzaifa Zahid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated PAF opposition, beating Muhammad Ammad 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 in a well-contested 58 minutes contest. Whereas Muhammad Hamza Khan of PAF edged passed Fahad Sharif of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11-3, 9-3, Retired Hurt (13 minutes).

In boys U-15 semifinals, Anas Ali Shah defeated Civil Aviation Authority's Saboor Khan 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 (18 minutes), whereas PAF's Yaseen Khattak saw off Mehmood Mehboob of Punjab 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 (18 minutes).

In boys U-13 semifinals, M. Zaman of Sindh beat Umair Arif of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by a scoreline of 6-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-3, 11-7 (38 minutes), while Huraira Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded win over Punjab's Yashwa 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-5 (32 minutes).

In the girls U-19 category, Zynab Khan of Sindh and Maira Hussain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa propelled into the final by defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals.

Zynab whipped Noor Ul Ain Ejaz of Punjab 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 (23 minutes), while Maira Hussain accounted for Hira Aqeel, (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 3-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9, 13-11 (28 minutes).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab From Opposition

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

26 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

30 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

41 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives delegation from Rwanda

41 minutes ago

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.