ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force's Noor Zaman (PAF) and Punjab's Ashab Irfan made it through the final of boys U-19 category of the National Junior Squash Championship by registering exciting wins in the semifinals here at Mushaf Squash Complex, on Wednesday.

Noor Zaman downed Muhammad Farhan Hashmi in five sets by an 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-1, 11-6 scoreline in 42 minutes to secure a spot in the final. While Ashab Irfan took four games to move to the final, coming from a game behind to thrash Khushal Riaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10-12, 11-5,11-3,11-3.

In the boys Under-17 semifinals, Huzaifa Zahid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated PAF opposition, beating Muhammad Ammad 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 in a well-contested 58 minutes contest. Whereas Muhammad Hamza Khan of PAF edged passed Fahad Sharif of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11-3, 9-3, Retired Hurt (13 minutes).

In boys U-15 semifinals, Anas Ali Shah defeated Civil Aviation Authority's Saboor Khan 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 (18 minutes), whereas PAF's Yaseen Khattak saw off Mehmood Mehboob of Punjab 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 (18 minutes).

In boys U-13 semifinals, M. Zaman of Sindh beat Umair Arif of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by a scoreline of 6-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-3, 11-7 (38 minutes), while Huraira Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded win over Punjab's Yashwa 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-5 (32 minutes).

In the girls U-19 category, Zynab Khan of Sindh and Maira Hussain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa propelled into the final by defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals.

Zynab whipped Noor Ul Ain Ejaz of Punjab 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 (23 minutes), while Maira Hussain accounted for Hira Aqeel, (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 3-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9, 13-11 (28 minutes).