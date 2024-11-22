Open Menu

Noor Zaman Bags Int’l Squash Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) World No 82 Noor Zaman grabbed the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship title here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

He defeated his country fellow World No 85 Nasir Iqbal with a game score of 11-8, 12-10 and 11-9 in the final. The match lasted for 27 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Serena Hotels, has organized the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship. Apart from nine Pakistanis, 15 world ranking players from Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia and Netherland also participated in the championship.

The final of championship was followed by the closing ceremony. Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Personnel) graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and presented trophies and souvenirs to the players.

Air Marshal Kazim Hammad Senior Vice President PSF, Amjad Ali Gill, Joint Secretary Ministry of IPC, squash Legend Qamar Zaman, VP PSF Adnan Asad, Chief Operating Officer Serena Hotels Peter Martin along with number of players, officials and squash lovers attended the ceremony.

