Noor Zaman Clinches PSA Satellite Tournament Title

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A squash player, Noor Zaman clinched the PSA Satellite Tournament title played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

In the final of the tournament Noor Zaman downed Hamza Sharif with a game score of 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5. The match lasted for 40 minutes.

Earlier in the first semifinal Noor Zaman outplayed Faraz Muhammad with a game score of 10-12, 11-4, 11-2 and 11-4. The match lasted for 21 Minutes. Hamza Sharif beat Farhan Hashmi with a game score of 11-1, 4-11, 11-0 and 11-6 in 26 minutes in the second semifinal.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was organizing a series of four PSA Satellite Tournaments of US$1,000 prize money each here at Mushaf Squash Complex. The 1st Satellite Event of the series concluded here on Friday. The second Tournament of the series would be played between July 10-11.

