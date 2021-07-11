Noor Zaman clinches PSA Satellite Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Noor Zaman clinched the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Satellite Tournament played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Sunday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was organizing a series of four PSA Satellite Tournaments of US$1,000 prize money each here at Mushaf Squash Complex. The 2nd Tournament of the series concluded on Sunday with the semifinals and final.

In the final Noor Zaman beat Hamza Sharif with a game score of 11-9, 9-11, 1-11, 11-9,11-9. The match lasted for 41 minutes.

Earlier in the semifinals Noor Zaman beat Muhammad Ashab Irfan with a game score of 14-12,11-7,11-9 in the match which lasted for 27 minutes while Hamza Sharif defeated Faraz Muhammad with a game score of 9-11, 11-4, 11-8, 14-12 in 33 Minutes.

The 3rd Tournament of the series would be played between, July 12-13.