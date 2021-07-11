UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noor Zaman Clinches PSA Satellite Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Noor Zaman clinches PSA Satellite Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Noor Zaman clinched the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Satellite Tournament played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Sunday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was organizing a series of four PSA Satellite Tournaments of US$1,000 prize money each here at Mushaf Squash Complex. The 2nd Tournament of the series concluded on Sunday with the semifinals and final.

In the final Noor Zaman beat Hamza Sharif with a game score of 11-9, 9-11, 1-11, 11-9,11-9. The match lasted for 41 minutes.

Earlier in the semifinals Noor Zaman beat Muhammad Ashab Irfan with a game score of 14-12,11-7,11-9 in the match which lasted for 27 minutes while Hamza Sharif defeated Faraz Muhammad with a game score of 9-11, 11-4, 11-8, 14-12 in 33 Minutes.

The 3rd Tournament of the series would be played between, July 12-13.

Related Topics

Squash Money July Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

3 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.