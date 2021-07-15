UrduPoint.com
Noor Zaman Clinches PSA Satellite Tournament Title

Muhammad Rameez 52 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

Noor Zaman clinched the fourth Professional Squash Association (PSA) Satellite Tournament title here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Noor Zaman clinched the fourth Professional Squash Association (PSA) Satellite Tournament title here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the final, Noor outplayed Muhammad Ashab Irfan with a game score of 11-6, 3-11, 11-5, 11-5 in 26 minutes.

Earlier in the first semifinal, Noor Zaman downed Haris Qasim with a game score of 10-12, 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6 in 43 minutes. In the second semifinal, Muhammad Ashab Irfan defeated Muhammad Hamza Khan with a game score of 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 in 23 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has organized four PSA Satellite Tournaments of US$1,000 prize money each here at Mushaf Squash Complex. The fourth tournament of the series concluded on July .

Senior Vice President, PSF Air Marshal Aamir Masood who was the chief guest on the final presented trophies to the players. Squash legend and Vice President of PSF Qamar Zaman was also present at the occasion.

