Noor Zaman, Mehran Javed reach Haji Shamsul Qamar Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Noor Zaman and Mehran Javed of PAF on Wednesday reached the final of All Pakistan Haji Shamsul Qamar Senior Squash Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

The final will be played on Thursday. In the first semi-final, Mehran Javed of PAF defeated Farhan Zaman of PAF by 11-5, 11-7 and 11-9. In the second semi-final, PAF's Noor Zaman defeated Army's Bilal Zakir 5-11, 4-11, 11-8 and 11-5 to qualify for the final.