UrduPoint.com

Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal To Meet In PSF National Squash C'ship Final

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal to meet in PSF National Squash C'ship final

Noor Zaman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan Wapda will lock horns in the final of men's senior category of PSF National Squash Championship as they defeated their opponents in the semi-finals at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Noor Zaman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan Wapda will lock horns in the final of men's senior category of PSF National Squash Championship as they defeated their opponents in the semi-finals at Mushaf Squash Complex� Islamabad on Saturday.

Noor Zaman edged passed Zeeshan Zeb (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 11/6, 11/8, 11/9 in 26 minutes, while Nasir Iqbal thrashed Farhan Zaman (PAF) 11/5, 11/9, 11/6 25 minutes.

In women senior category's first semifinal, Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) beat Anam Mustafa (Sindh) 6/11, 11/5, 11/8, 11/6 in 28 minutes, while Marium Malik (Pakistan Army) trounced Sadia Gul (SNGPL) 11/6, 7/11, 11/8, 11/6 in 28 minutes.

In masters category semifinals,Bilal Khudadad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) outwitted Omar Qadoosi (Punjab) 11/5, 11/4, 11/6 in 21 minutes, while M. Mehdi (Balochistan) dispatched Zubair Sheikh (Punjab) 11/6, 11/4, 11/3� in 18 minutes.

Final matches would be played on Sunday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Squash Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Nasir Women Sunday SNGPL

Recent Stories

Bilawal greets Christians on Christmas

Bilawal greets Christians on Christmas

2 minutes ago
 UPDATE - French Police Use Tear Gas as Clashes Eru ..

UPDATE - French Police Use Tear Gas as Clashes Erupt at New Kurdish Rally in Par ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI to form govt third consecutive time in KP, cla ..

PTI to form govt third consecutive time in KP, claims Mushtaq Ghani

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel fa ..

Lahore Open Polo: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel face FG/Din Polo in main final

2 minutes ago
 Preparations for general election finalized in pro ..

Preparations for general election finalized in province: Fayyaz Hussain

10 minutes ago
 CM gives Rs 1.5 million to Sajid Sadpara for 'K2 C ..

CM gives Rs 1.5 million to Sajid Sadpara for 'K2 Clean Up' campaign

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.