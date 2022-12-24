Noor Zaman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan Wapda will lock horns in the final of men's senior category of PSF National Squash Championship as they defeated their opponents in the semi-finals at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

Noor Zaman edged passed Zeeshan Zeb (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 11/6, 11/8, 11/9 in 26 minutes, while Nasir Iqbal thrashed Farhan Zaman (PAF) 11/5, 11/9, 11/6 25 minutes.

In women senior category's first semifinal, Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) beat Anam Mustafa (Sindh) 6/11, 11/5, 11/8, 11/6 in 28 minutes, while Marium Malik (Pakistan Army) trounced Sadia Gul (SNGPL) 11/6, 7/11, 11/8, 11/6 in 28 minutes.

In masters category semifinals,Bilal Khudadad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) outwitted Omar Qadoosi (Punjab) 11/5, 11/4, 11/6 in 21 minutes, while M. Mehdi (Balochistan) dispatched Zubair Sheikh (Punjab) 11/6, 11/4, 11/3� in 18 minutes.

Final matches would be played on Sunday.