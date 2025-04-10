Open Menu

Noor Zaman Reaches Finals Of Under-23 World Squash Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Noor Zaman reaches finals of under-23 World Squash Championships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's homegrown talent Noor Zaman has stormed into the men's final of the Under-23 World Squash Championships, delivering a commanding 3-0 victory against Malaysian player Ameeshenraj Chandran.

According to a press release, Noor Zaman's impressive semifinal performance, which saw Chandran retire hurt, sets up a thrilling final against Egypt's Kareem El Torkey. El Torkey advanced by defeating Ibrahim Elkabbani 3-1 in a hard-fought match.

In the plate events, Pakistan continues to shine.

Muhammad Ammad secured his place in the men's plate final while Amna Fayyaz clinched a spot in the women's plate final after a decisive 3-0 win over Mariam Malik.

Today's championship lineup promises intense competition:

• Men's Final: Noor Zaman (Pakistan) vs. Kareem El Torkey (Egypt) at 1700 Hrs

• Women's Final: Fayrouz Abouelkheir (Egypt) vs. Chan Sin Yuk (Hong Kong) at 1645 Hrs

• Plate Event Finals feature additional Pakistani representation

More Stories From Sports