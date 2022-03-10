Noor Zaman, three others reach semi-finals in 2ND COMBAXX Sports Satellite Squash

Noor Zaman and three others took berth into the semi-finals of the COMBAXX Sports Satellite Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Noor Zaman and three others took berth into the semi-finals of the COMBAXX sports Satellite Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the first quarter-final match Noor Zaman (Pak) recorded victory against Faraz Muhammad (Pak) 3-1, the score was (13-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6) in 34 mint), Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Uzair Shoukat (Pak) (3-1), the score was (1-11, 11-6, 11-7, and 11-8 in 24 mint, Waqas Mehbob (Pak) beat Zeeshan Zeb (Pak) 3-1, the score was 11-3, 11-4, 7-11, and 11-4 in 24 mint, Khushal Raiz (Pak) beat Zahir Shah (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 in 20 mint.

WOMEN'S QUARTER FINALS results In the women quarter-finals, the score was Noor Ul Huda (Pak) beat Amna Malik Pak, the score was 11-9 11-9 11-5 in 19 mint, Komal Khan (Pak) beat Maira Hussain (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-5 12-10 11-7 in (15 mint), Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) beat Sana Bahadur (Pak) 3-2, the score was 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, and 11-9 in 28 minutes), Rushna Mehboob (Pak) beat Hira Aqeel (Pak), the score was 11-1, 11-1 and 11-1.

Earlier, in the quarters Noor Zaman defeated Huzaifa Shahid in just 15 minute, the score was 5-11 11-3 11-2 11-2, Faraz Muhammad (Pak) beat M Azlan Khawar (Pak) 3-0, the score 11-5 11-6 11-8 in 18 mint, in the other matches Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Zeeshan Malik 3-0, the score was 11-7 11-6 11-5 in 15 mint, Uzair Shoukat (Pak) beat Salman Saleem (Pak) in (3-2), 9-11 11-9 11-9 9-11 11-2 in 46 mint, Waqas Mehbob (Pak) beat Bilal Zakir (Pak) 3-1, the score was 5-11 11-3 11-6 11-5 in 28 mint, Zeeshan Zeb (Pak) beat Muhammad Ammad (Pak) 3-2, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3, 11-6 in 38 mint, Khushal Riaz (Pak) beat Mehran Javed (Pak) 3-1, 11-13 11-8 11-9 11-2 in 37 mint, Zahir Shah (Pak) defeated Mutahir Ali Shah (Pak) 3-0, the score was 13-11 11-6 11-3 in 19 mint.

WOMEN'S 2ND ROUND RESULTSTop seeded Noor Ul Huda (Pak) beat Zohra Abdullah (Pak), the score was 11-5 11-6 11-4 in 12 mint), Amna Malik (Pak) beat Noorena Shams (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-3 11-2 11-5 in 12 mint, Maira Hussain (Pak) upset Nimra Aqeel (Pak) 3-1, the score was 11-8, 11-7, 2-11, 13-11 in 20 mint, Komal Khan (Pak) beat Marium Malik (Pak) 3-2, the score was 4-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-8, and 11-6 in 27 mint, Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) beat Rania Qazi (Pak) 3-0, the score 11-2, 11-2, 11-2 in 11 mint, Sana Bahadur (Pak) beat Kainat Amir (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 in 14 mint, Hira Aqeel (Pak) defeated Mehwish Ali (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-8, 12-10, 11-9 in 22 mint), Rushna Mehboob (Pak) Sara Khan (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 in 8 mint.