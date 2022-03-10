UrduPoint.com

Noor Zaman, Three Others Reach Semi-finals In 2ND COMBAXX Sports Satellite Squash

Muhammad Rameez Published March 10, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Noor Zaman, three others reach semi-finals in 2ND COMBAXX Sports Satellite Squash

Noor Zaman and three others took berth into the semi-finals of the COMBAXX Sports Satellite Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Noor Zaman and three others took berth into the semi-finals of the COMBAXX sports Satellite Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the first quarter-final match Noor Zaman (Pak) recorded victory against Faraz Muhammad (Pak) 3-1, the score was (13-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6) in 34 mint), Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Uzair Shoukat (Pak) (3-1), the score was (1-11, 11-6, 11-7, and 11-8 in 24 mint, Waqas Mehbob (Pak) beat Zeeshan Zeb (Pak) 3-1, the score was 11-3, 11-4, 7-11, and 11-4 in 24 mint, Khushal Raiz (Pak) beat Zahir Shah (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 in 20 mint.

WOMEN'S QUARTER FINALS results In the women quarter-finals, the score was Noor Ul Huda (Pak) beat Amna Malik Pak, the score was 11-9 11-9 11-5 in 19 mint, Komal Khan (Pak) beat Maira Hussain (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-5 12-10 11-7 in (15 mint), Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) beat Sana Bahadur (Pak) 3-2, the score was 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, and 11-9 in 28 minutes), Rushna Mehboob (Pak) beat Hira Aqeel (Pak), the score was 11-1, 11-1 and 11-1.

Earlier, in the quarters Noor Zaman defeated Huzaifa Shahid in just 15 minute, the score was 5-11 11-3 11-2 11-2, Faraz Muhammad (Pak) beat M Azlan Khawar (Pak) 3-0, the score 11-5 11-6 11-8 in 18 mint, in the other matches Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Zeeshan Malik 3-0, the score was 11-7 11-6 11-5 in 15 mint, Uzair Shoukat (Pak) beat Salman Saleem (Pak) in (3-2), 9-11 11-9 11-9 9-11 11-2 in 46 mint, Waqas Mehbob (Pak) beat Bilal Zakir (Pak) 3-1, the score was 5-11 11-3 11-6 11-5 in 28 mint, Zeeshan Zeb (Pak) beat Muhammad Ammad (Pak) 3-2, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3, 11-6 in 38 mint, Khushal Riaz (Pak) beat Mehran Javed (Pak) 3-1, 11-13 11-8 11-9 11-2 in 37 mint, Zahir Shah (Pak) defeated Mutahir Ali Shah (Pak) 3-0, the score was 13-11 11-6 11-3 in 19 mint.

WOMEN'S 2ND ROUND RESULTSTop seeded Noor Ul Huda (Pak) beat Zohra Abdullah (Pak), the score was 11-5 11-6 11-4 in 12 mint), Amna Malik (Pak) beat Noorena Shams (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-3 11-2 11-5 in 12 mint, Maira Hussain (Pak) upset Nimra Aqeel (Pak) 3-1, the score was 11-8, 11-7, 2-11, 13-11 in 20 mint, Komal Khan (Pak) beat Marium Malik (Pak) 3-2, the score was 4-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-8, and 11-6 in 27 mint, Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) beat Rania Qazi (Pak) 3-0, the score 11-2, 11-2, 11-2 in 11 mint, Sana Bahadur (Pak) beat Kainat Amir (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 in 14 mint, Hira Aqeel (Pak) defeated Mehwish Ali (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-8, 12-10, 11-9 in 22 mint), Rushna Mehboob (Pak) Sara Khan (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 in 8 mint.

Related Topics

Squash Sports Sara Khan Women

Recent Stories

Govt to consult stakeholders on PECA: AGP

Govt to consult stakeholders on PECA: AGP

2 minutes ago
 Shibli for promoting local industry, import substi ..

Shibli for promoting local industry, import substitution

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to 2030 agenda of SDGs

Pakistan committed to 2030 agenda of SDGs

2 minutes ago
 Chelsea press for talks with UK govt to amend sanc ..

Chelsea press for talks with UK govt to amend sanctions: club

2 minutes ago
 NATO is 'stronger' and Russia 'weaker' because of ..

NATO is 'stronger' and Russia 'weaker' because of Putin: US

9 minutes ago
 24 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

24 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>