Noor Zaman win All Pakistan Shamus Ul Qamar Squash title

International and consistent winner Noor Zaman clinched the trophy after defeating his strong rival Mehran Javed of PAF in the final of the All Pakistan Shamus Ul Qamar Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

International and consistent winner Noor Zaman clinched the trophy after defeating his strong rival Mehran Javed of PAF in the final of the All Pakistan Shamus Ul Qamar Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Director sports PAF Group captain Sayed Ahmed was the chief guest on this occasion.

Former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman, Group Capt. Ifran, General Secretary KP Squash Mansoor Zaman, Executive Members KP Squash Sher Bahadur, Finance Secretary Wazir Mohammad, Associate Secretary KP Squash, Chief Referee Adil Faqir and Secretary Organizer Committee Munawar Zaman, Squash coaches Tahir Iqbal, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Before the start of the final match between Noor Zaman (PAF) and Mehran Javed (PAF), both the players were introduced to the guest present on this occasion.

Noor Zaman, a consistent winner, played well against his strong rival Mehran Javed in the 3-0 battle. The score was 11-7, 11-5. 11-5 (20 minutes). Noor only took 20 minute to beat Mehran Javed in straight sets. It was only the first set in which Mehran Javed did some resistance, otherwise Noor Zaman dominated the final and did not give much time to Mehran to settle down.

