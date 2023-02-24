UrduPoint.com

Noor Zaman Wins All Pakistan Men Squash Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Noor Zaman wins All Pakistan Men Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Squash player Noor Zaman of Pakistan Wapda defeated his close rival Saddam Ul Haq of Pakistan Army in the final of the All Pakistan Men Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday.

Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation Group Captain Zafriaz Iqbal was the chief guest at the occasion who witnessed the final.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, members of the KP Squash Association, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, players, and relevant officials were also present.

Noor Zaman did not get any time in toppling Saddam Ul Haq of Pakistan Army in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-2 and 11-6.

The final lasted only for 22 minutes wherein Noor Zaman fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow his rival Saddam Ul Haq to strike back.

A total of 40 players from across the country participated in the four-day event.

At the end of the final match, the chief guest Group Captain Zafriab gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. He also appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Squash Association for holding more tournaments, especially in different age groups through which good talent is coming to the national pool from the grassroots level.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, he won the gold medal in the Asian Team Championship in India.

