UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noorul Ain, Ayan Emerge Victorious In Inter School Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

Noorul Ain, Ayan emerge victorious in Inter School Tennis Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Sixth Edition of IC Pakistan Inter School Tennis Championship held at Al Zehra Government Girls Primary School Firdous Colony Karachi.

Tournament was being sponsored by International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan.

About 12 primary schools of city took part in boys and girls singles events. Noorul Ain of Anjuman – e - Islamia Girls Primary School emerged victorious in girls singles final. She beat Mariam of same school with 10-0 score In Boys Singles APWA Boys primary school's Ayan won the final beating Javed of Jacob Line Primary School, with 11-9 score.

Abida Lodhi, Director School education Primary Karachi region was the chief guest who gave away trophies to winners and runners up.

Naseem Ahmed of International Lawn Tennis Club and Shamsuddin Sheikh, Deputy Director Primary School Education were guest of honors.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, member IC Pakistan and President Karachi Tennis Association thanked Naseem Ahmed for sponsoring the regular grass root activity and Govt School Education Department , specially Afsheen Zehra, Principal, Al Zehra Govt. Girls Primary school, and Farha Riaz, event coordinator for their outstanding support for the event.

He also thanked Raisa Ashfaq, and Perween Akhter, of STA environment Committee for their valuable assistance,Naseem Ahmed pledged to continue supporting the organization for grass root tennis activities in country. She also pledged to support Al Zehra School for uplift of facilitates at school.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tennis Education Ayan Same Anjuman Event Government

Recent Stories

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

1 hour ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020â€™s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

2 hours ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.