Noorul Ain, Ayan emerge victorious in Inter School Tennis Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Sixth Edition of IC Pakistan Inter School Tennis Championship held at Al Zehra Government Girls Primary School Firdous Colony Karachi.

Tournament was being sponsored by International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan.

About 12 primary schools of city took part in boys and girls singles events. Noorul Ain of Anjuman – e - Islamia Girls Primary School emerged victorious in girls singles final. She beat Mariam of same school with 10-0 score In Boys Singles APWA Boys primary school's Ayan won the final beating Javed of Jacob Line Primary School, with 11-9 score.

Abida Lodhi, Director School education Primary Karachi region was the chief guest who gave away trophies to winners and runners up.

Naseem Ahmed of International Lawn Tennis Club and Shamsuddin Sheikh, Deputy Director Primary School Education were guest of honors.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, member IC Pakistan and President Karachi Tennis Association thanked Naseem Ahmed for sponsoring the regular grass root activity and Govt School Education Department , specially Afsheen Zehra, Principal, Al Zehra Govt. Girls Primary school, and Farha Riaz, event coordinator for their outstanding support for the event.

He also thanked Raisa Ashfaq, and Perween Akhter, of STA environment Committee for their valuable assistance,Naseem Ahmed pledged to continue supporting the organization for grass root tennis activities in country. She also pledged to support Al Zehra School for uplift of facilitates at school.