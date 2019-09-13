Normalisation Committee announced for PFF

International Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday announced a five-member normalisation committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):International Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday announced a five-member normalisation committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

According to a FIFA statement, the committee would he headed by Humza Khan while members include Sikander Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana (member), Syed Hasan Najib Shah and Col. Mujahidullah Tareen.

The mandate of the normalisation committee would be to run the PFF's daily affairs and to ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan.

The committee would draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF.

It would also organise and conduct elections at district followed by provincial levels and organise and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.

The newly elected PFF executive committee would then be tasked with revising the statutes of the PFF, jointly with FIFA and the AFC, within one year of its election in order to bring them in line with the requirements of FIFA and the AFC.

The members of the PFF normalisation committee would assume their duties with immediate effect and, as per standard procedure, would have to pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.

Their confirmation will be contingent upon the outcome of the eligibility check. Furthermore, the FIFA administration, in consultation with the AFC, reserves the right to revoke the mandate of any of the members of the PFF normalisation committee and/or to appoint further members at any time.

The PFF normalisation committee would act as an electoral committee whose decisions are final and binding. As such, none of its members would be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandate as a member of the PFF normalisation committee has been revoked or that they resign from their position.

The specified period of time during which the PFF normalisation committee would perform its functions would expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA which means on June 15, 2020.

The premises and bank accounts of the PFF are to be handed over to the PFF normalisation committee by no later than September 20, 2019.