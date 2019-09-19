Normalization committee appoints Tareen as PFF acting secretary

To ensure transparency in the football affairs, the normalization committee appointed by the International Football Federation (FIFA) for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), has designated Col (R) Mujahid Tareen as the federation's acting secretary

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):To ensure transparency in the football affairs, the normalization committee appointed by the International Football Federation (FIFA) for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), has designated Col (R) Mujahid Tareen as the federation's acting secretary.

"This was decided in the first meeting of the normalization committee which took place in Lahore on Wednesday," a source close to the development told APP on Thursday.

The normalization committee was headed by Humza Khan while members include Sikander Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana, Syed Hasan Najib Shah and Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen.

"PFF long-serving secretary Col (R) Ahmed Yar Lodhi, who was appointed in 2007, was removed by the normalization committee from his position and Tareen was appointed in his place," he said.

The mandate of the normalization committee was to run the PFF's daily affairs and to ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan.

The specified period for normalization committee to perform its functions would expire as it fulfills all its tasks, but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA which means on June 15, 2020.

The premises and bank accounts of the PFF are to be handed over to the normalization committee by no later than Friday.

"The committee would also meet on Friday as September 20 was the last date for the handing over of PFF bank accounts to the normalization committee," he said and added hopefully everything would be done in a befitting manner.

