Norris Fastest In First Dutch Grand Prix Practice
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Britain's Lando Norris was fastest in the first practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix Friday, pipping home favourite Max Verstappen in wildly unpredictable weather conditions on the Zandvoort circuit
In classic Dutch seaside fashion, the weather veered from torrential rain to bright sunshine and back again in a matter of minutes, making tyre and racing strategy a major headache.
On a thrilling last lap of practice, Verstappen briefly took the fastest lap time in his Red Bull before McLaren's Norris seized back the advantage with a 1:12.322 lap.
Verstappen was just 0.201 seconds behind, with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton third, a further 0.
483 seconds behind the Dutchman.
On the wet track, even Verstappen locked up his wheels and spun out of control just as he looked to be delivering the fastest lap.
Then the clouds parted, the sun emerged, and the lap times quickened appreciably, the lead changing hands several times over the hour of practice.
Local hero Verstappen has never lost at his "home" Grand Prix since it was reintroduced to the circuit in 2021.
The three-time champion had a blistering start to the season, picking up from where he left off in 2023 with seven wins out of the first 10.
