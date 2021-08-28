UrduPoint.com

Norris In Mega Crash In Rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

Lando Norris was involved in a ferocious crash in treacherous wet conditions during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Lando Norris was involved in a ferocious crash in treacherous wet conditions during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton lost control of his McLaren, his car spinning multiple times from one side of the track to the other after the rear end hit the barriers at Eau Rouge.

The only one of his four tyres intact was the front left.

Sebastian Vettel, who had called for the Q3 session to be stopped a little while earlier, drove up in his Aston Martin to make sure the 21-year-old was okay. The German,a four-time former world champion, only drove on when he got a thumbs up.

Norris' team came over the radio asking "Lando, are you okay, are you okay?" with the shaken, but seemingly unharmed, driver replying "Yes, Sorry boys we should have had a good one.

I've let you down." The medics then helped him gingerly out of his cockpit.

The session was red-flagged as stewards hurried to clear the debris from the stricken McLaren off the track. Norris' mechanics were set for a long night getting it roadworthy in time for Sunday's race.

A McLaren statement on Twitter reported: "Lando is currently undergoing checks at the trackside medical centre." Norris, third in the drivers championship, had led qualifying through the first two sessions held as the rain beat down on the majestic but notoriously demanding Spa-Francorchamps circuit in the Ardennes Forest.

He was in a great position to claim his first ever pole and end up at the front of Sunday's grid, instead he ended up in the medical centre.

After a 40 minute stoppage the session got back underway with 8.59 minutes of Q1 left on the clock.

Related Topics

World Twitter German Driver Car Sunday From Aston Martin Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to ‘Bag ..

Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to ‘Baghdad Conference for Cooperatio ..

15 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates hospital, school in Sa ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates hospital, school in Sahiwal

32 seconds ago
 CPO transfers three SHOs

CPO transfers three SHOs

36 seconds ago
 RIU holds 15th convocation

RIU holds 15th convocation

16 minutes ago
 Mobile phone, purse snatching gang busted; two arr ..

Mobile phone, purse snatching gang busted; two arrested

16 minutes ago
 EU Must Cooperate With Neighbors to Protect Extern ..

EU Must Cooperate With Neighbors to Protect External Border Against Migrants - P ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.