North America Cut From Alpine Ski Circuit Over COVID

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:58 PM

North America cut from alpine ski circuit over COVID

The World Cup alpine skiing circuit will skip its traditional swing through North America in late November because of the coronavirus pandemic, the international ski federation (FIS) announced Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The World Cup alpine skiing circuit will skip its traditional swing through North America in late November because of the coronavirus pandemic, the international ski federation (FIS) announced Thursday.

Two weeks of competition scheduled November 25-December 6 included men and women racing speed events in Lake Louise, Canada, before going on to the American resorts of Killington (women's technical races) and Beaver Creek (men's technical and speed races).

The events will now be staged in the French resorts of Val d'Isere and Courchevel, and St Moritz in Switzerland.

