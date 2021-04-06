North Korea Opting Out of Tokyo Olympics Amid COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) North Korea will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yonhap news agency reports.

The decision, revealed on Tuesday, aims to protect North Korean athletes against COVID-19.

According to Yonhap, the decision was made on March 25, during a general assembly meeting of the North's Olympic Committee.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held this summer, from July 23 until August 8.

Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators.