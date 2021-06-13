UrduPoint.com
North Macedonia's Pandev Becomes Second Oldest Euro Goalscorer

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

North Macedonia's Pandev becomes second oldest Euro goalscorer

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev became the second oldest goalscorer in European Championship history by netting his nation's first goal at a major tournament against Austria on Sunday.

Aged 37 years and 321 days, the Genoa forward benefited from a catalogue of errors in the Austrian defence to roll in a 28th-minute equaliser in his side's Euro 2020 opener in Bucharest after Stefan Lainer's goal for Austria.

Pandev is second only to Austrian Ivica Vastic on the all-time list, who netted against Poland in Euro 2008 aged 38 years and 257 days.

Pandev, a Champions League winner in 2010 with Inter Milan, is his country's all-time record scorer with 38 goals, 20 clear of his strike partner Aleksandar Trajkovski.

