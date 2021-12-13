UrduPoint.com

North Waziristan Stun Khyber 2-1 In Final To Win Football Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:13 PM

North Waziristan stun Khyber 2-1 in final to win Football trophy

Tribal Districts Sports Festival has entered the final stage with North Waziristan defeated Khyber District in the football final and clinched the coveted trophy in a 2-1 battle witnessed by capacity crowd present in the Rata Kolachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Tribal Districts sports Festival has entered the final stage with North Waziristan defeated Khyber District in the football final and clinched the coveted trophy in a 2-1 battle witnessed by capacity crowd present in the Rata Kolachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

The final was played between Khyber District and North Waziristan in which North Waziristan lost 2-1. Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betni, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Nawab Sameer Leghari, DSO Taj Muhammad Wazir, Sub Division Sports Officer Irfan Betani and other important personalities were present.

The football final match started at a slow pace and soon it took momentum when Khyber District took the lead through centre striker Ihsan Ullah on the field attempt. Taking the lead, Khyber District players kept up pressure to consolidate their lead but they were not allowed by the North Waziristan pack defence line. It was the first session in which Khyber was leading by 1-0.

In the second session, North Waziristan district team played with some good short passes and succeeded in levelling the lead in the 53rd minute through Inamullah on the field attempt. When the teams were locked 1-1, both North Waziristan and Khyber put in more pressure on each other's goal-post but it was North Waziristan taking the lead through unmarked Sami Ullah.

Sami took the ball from the centre line and zoomed quickly toward the rival goal-post where he kicked into the goal-post and thus guided the team to take a lead which lasted till the end of the match. Thus North Waziristan won the match by 2-1.

In the Taekwondo event, South Waziristan won seven gold, one silver and one bronze medal with 127 and grabbed the overall trophy, followed by Bajaur with two gold, three and five bronze medals took the second position with 93 points and Khyber came third with 66, winning one gold and one silver medal besides seven bronze medals.

At the fourth place, Khurram won two silver and two bronze medals and got 37 points. Tank won two silver and one bronze medal. In the 54kg weight category, Muhammad Tabash of South Waziristan bagged gold, Hameedullah of Kurram got silver while Hamza Amir of Bajaur and Abdul Qadir of Khyber bagged bronze medals respectively.

In the 58kg weight category Fahdar islam of Waziristan won gold, Shafiq of Khyber District took silver while Abu Bakar of sub-district Tank and Muhammad Rashid of sub-district Dera Ismail Khan took bronze medals. Ibrahim of Khyber won gold medal in 63kg category, Usman Khan of Bajaur district got silver medal, Muhammad Ehtisham of South Waziristan and Hazratullah of Bannu won bronze medals.

Related Topics

Football Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Sports Rashid Dera Ismail Khan Lead Tank Usman Khan Gold Silver Bronze Event From Weight Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

38 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

48 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

16 minutes ago
 FAHR issues circular on implementation of new work ..

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new working week in federal authoritie ..

31 minutes ago
 Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League ..

Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

2 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DG sports reviews construction wor ..

Newly appointed DG sports reviews construction work at Hathian Sports Complex Ma ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.