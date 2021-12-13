North Waziristan wins Football trophy in Tribal Districts Sports Festival

:The Tribal Districts Sports Festival has entered into final stage with North Waziristan defeated Khyber District in the football final and clinched the coveted trophy in a 2-1 battle witnessed by capacity crowd present in the Rata Kulachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Tribal Districts sports Festival has entered into final stage with North Waziristan defeated Khyber District in the football final and clinched the coveted trophy in a 2-1 battle witnessed by capacity crowd present in the Rata Kulachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

The final was played between Khyber District and North Waziristan in which North Waziristan lost 2-1. Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betani, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Nawab Sameer Leghari, DSO Taj Muhammad Wazir, Sub Division Sports Officer Irfan Betani and other important personalities were present.

The football final match started at a slow pace and soon it took momentum when Khyber District took the lead through centre striker Ihsan Ullah on the field attempt. Taking the lead, Khyber District players kept up pressure to consolidate their lead but they were not allowed by the North Waziristan pack defence line. It was the first session in which Khyber was leading by 1-0.

In the second session, North Waziristan district team played with some good short passes and succeeded in levelling the lead in the 53rd minute through Inamullah on the field attempt. When the teams were locked 1-1, both North Waziristan and Khyber put in more pressure on each other's goal-post but it was North Waziristan taking the lead through unmarked Sami Ullah.

Sami took the ball from the centre line and zoomed quickly toward the rival goal-post where he kicked it into the goal-post and thus guided the team to take a lead which lasted till the end of the match. Thus North Waziristan won the match by 2-1.

In the Taekwondo event, South Waziristan won seven gold, one silver and one bronze medals with 127 and grabbed the overall trophy, followed by Bajaur with two gold, three and five bronze medals took the second position with 93 points and Khyber came third with 66, winning one gold and one silver medal besides seven bronze medals.

At the fourth place, Khurram won two silver and two bronze medals and got 37 points. Tank won two silver and one bronze medal. In the 54kg weight category, Muhammad Tabash of South Waziristan bagged gold, Hameedullah of Kurram got silver while Hamza Amir of Bajaur and Abdul Qadir of Khyber bagged bronze medals respectively.

In the 58kg weight category Fahdar islam of Waziristan won gold, Shafiq of Khyber District took silver while Abu Bakar of sub-district Tank and Muhammad Rashid of sub-district Dera Ismail Khan took bronze medals. Ibrahim of Khyber won gold medal in 63kg category, Usman Khan of Bajaur district got silver medal, Muhammad Ehtisham of South Waziristan and Hazratullah of Bannu won bronze medals.