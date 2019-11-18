UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern 339 For Five On Back Of Umar Amin, Ali Sarfraz Half-centuries

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:27 PM

Northern 339 for five on back of Umar Amin, Ali Sarfraz half-centuries

After their maiden victory in the ongoing four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern carried forward their impressive batting form on day one of their fixture against Southern Punjab at Rawalpindi’s KRL Stadium

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) After their maiden victory in the ongoing four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern carried forward their impressive batting form on day one of their fixture against Southern Punjab at Rawalpindi’s KRL Stadium.

In the eighth-round match of country’s premier first-class tournament, the hosts were 339 for five in 78 overs when stumps were drawn.

Openers Umar Amin (90) and Zeeshan Malik (45) provided a solid foundation after Northern captain Nauman Ali elected to bat.

Northern were 121 for one by Lunch as Umar crossed the 50-run mark while Zeeshan was dismissed by left-arm medium-fast Zia-ul-Haq.

Southern Punjab tightened screws in the afternoon session and had Umar, who spanked 10 fours and four sixes in his 113-ball stay at the crease, back in the pavilion.

Ali Sarfraz, however, helped Northern march to 245 for three at Tea with a solid half-century. The 31-year-old left-handed batsman scored 73 runs from 130 balls, seven of which were sent to boundaries.

Batting at six, Hammad Azam was unbeaten on 48 when the day ended.The all-rounder has faced 65 balls, to date, and hit four fours and a six. He was joined by wicketkeeper-batsman Jamal Anwar (18) at the other end.

The pair had stitched an unbeaten 51-run partnership.

For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan was the pick of bowlers with three for 95 while Zia and leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood claimed a wicket each.

When the second day’s play begins on Tuesday, Northern, ranked fourth on the points table, will look to strengthen their position by bagging maximum batting points (5) by reaching the 400-run mark inside the 110-over cut-off.

If Southern Punjab take four or more wickets in the next 32 overs, they would bag all three bowling points on offer.

Scores in brief:

Northern 339-5, 78 overs (Umar Amin 90, Ali Sarfraz 73, Hammad Azam 48*, Zeeshan Malik 45; Muhammad Irfan 3-95) v Southern Punjab

Related Topics

Punjab Mohammad Irfan Umar Amin Hammad Azam Zia-ul-Haq March All From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights achievements of GBF Mento ..

46 minutes ago

Govt to provide facilities to agriculture sector: ..

55 seconds ago

Japanese Ambassador condole deaths in Thar lightni ..

57 seconds ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation in Ukraine by Ph ..

7 minutes ago

Somalia journalists condemns harassment in Somalil ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.