UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern Beat Balochistan To Be Crowned National T20 Cup Champions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:03 PM

Northern beat Balochistan to be crowned National T20 Cup champions

Northern beat Balochistan by 52 runs at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium to win the National T20 Cup 2019-20

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019) Northern beat Balochistan by 52 runs at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium to win the National T20 Cup 2019-20.

The Imad Wasim-led side set a 168-run target after being asked to bat by Balochistan captain Haris Sohail.

Umar Amin’s brilliant 38-ball 60 at the top of the order provided a solid foundation to Northern. The left-handed opener struck six fours and three sixes.

For his exploits with the bat, Umar bagged man-of-the-final award.

An unbeaten partnership of 58 runs between Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan ensured that Northern finished their innings on a high.

With two fours and a six, Nawaz cracked an unbeaten 25-ball 31, while Shadab scored 25 not out, studded with two fours, from 15 balls.

All-rounders Amad Butt and Hussain Talat took two wickets each for 19 and 25 runs, respectively.

Balochistan stuttered in the chase early on as they lost Imam-ul-Haq (9 off 10) and Bismillah Khan (0 off 1) off Sohail Tanvir’s two consecutive deliveries in the third over.

Awais Zia and Imran Farhat kept Balochistan’s hopes alive with a third-wicket stand worth 44 runs before Awais, who scored 28 off 27 balls with five fours, was caught and bowled by Imad.

With 32 runs from 26 balls, which had five fours, Imran was the highest scorer in the run chase.

For Northern, Sohail was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps for 27 runs in four overs.

Nawaz and Shadab took two wickets each for 10 and 23 runs, respectively.

Tournament awards

Player of the tournament – Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 215 runs and six dismissals in six matches

Best batsman of the tournament – Awais Zia (Balochistan), 276 runs in seven matches

Best bowler of the tournament – Sohail Tanvir (Northern), 14 wickets in seven matches

Best wicketkeeper of the tournament – Rohail Nazir (Northern), seven dismissals in seven matches

Scores in brief:

Northern 167-5, 20 overs (Umar Amin 60, Mohammad Nawaz 31 not out, Shadab Khan 25 not out; Amad Butt 2-19, Hussain Talat 2-25)

Balochistan 115 all-out, 18.2 overs (Imran Farhat 32, Awais Zia 28; Sohail Tanvir 3-27, Mohammad Nawaz 2-10, Shadab Khan 2-23)

Related Topics

T20 Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awais Zia Sohail Tanvir Umar Amin Haris Sohail Imran Farhat Mohammad Rizwan Amad Butt Hussain Talat Mohammad Nawaz Bismillah Khan Shadab Khan From Top Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

Beautiful Kirana Hills of Sargodha - a natural cha ..

5 minutes ago

Excise and Taxation Dept jurisdiction extended to ..

5 minutes ago

Azam Swati condoles demise of FM's sister

10 minutes ago

US Authorities May Transfer Viktor Bout to Minimum ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese companies locating business in Pakistan: A ..

7 minutes ago

A high level PFC delegation off to China to expl ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.