Northern captain Umar Amin fined for slow over-rate

Northern captain Umar Amin has been fined Rs16,000 for a minimum over rate offence during his team's Quaid-i-Azam Trophy round four first-class match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said a Pakistan Cricket Board press release on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Northern captain Umar Amin has been fined Rs16,000 for a minimum over rate offence during his team's Quaid-i-Azam Trophy round four first-class match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said a Pakistan cricket board press release on Wednesday.

Northern were found to be two overs short of the required over-rate in Balochistan's second innings on the fourth and final day of the match. Match referee Iqbal Sheikh charged Umar.