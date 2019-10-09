Northern Captain Umar Amin Fined For Slow Over-rate
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:37 PM
Northern captain Umar Amin has been fined Rs16,000 for a minimum over rate offence during his team's Quaid-i-Azam Trophy round four first-class match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said a Pakistan Cricket Board press release on Wednesday
Northern were found to be two overs short of the required over-rate in Balochistan's second innings on the fourth and final day of the match. Match referee Iqbal Sheikh charged Umar.