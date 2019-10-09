Northern Captain Umar Amin Fined For Slow Over-rate
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 02:44 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2019) Northern captain Umar Amin has been fined Rs 16,000 for a minimum over rate offence during his team’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four first-class match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
Northern were found to be two overs short of the required over-rate in Balochistan’s second innings on the fourth and final day of the match.
Match referee Iqbal Sheikh charged Umar.