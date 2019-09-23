UrduPoint.com
Northern Forced To Follow-on In Faisalabad

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:12 PM

After pilling up an impressive 433 all-out in the first innings, Central Punjab squeezed Northern to 114 and enforced follow-on on the second day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy second round encounter at the Iqbal stadium in Faisalabad

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd September, 2019) After pilling up an impressive 433 all-out in the first innings, Central Punjab squeezed Northern to 114 and enforced follow-on on the second day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy second round encounter at the Iqbal stadium in Faisalabad.

Resuming their innings on 369 for five, the home side got bundled out in 107.5 overs.

Captain Azhar Ali, the overnight batsman, added 45 runs more to his score to register a 262-ball 155, embellished with 13 fours.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and right-arm fast-bowler Musa Khan accounted for Central Punjab’s four and three wickets respectively.

After the culmination of the first innings, Central Punjab bagged five bonus points while Northern accumulated three.

Northern’s batting failed to find feet from the onset as Ehsan Adil and Zafar Gohar had uprooted half the side by Tea with just 59 runs on the board.

The visiting party’s woes continued and they were all-out for a mere 114 in 60.3 overs, which added three more points to Central Punjab’s tally. The highest score of the innings was 17.

Northern, on Monday, will start their second innings with the deficit of 319 runs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 433 all-out, 107.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 157, Azhar Ali 155, Saad Nasim 31, Rizwan Hussain 30; Nauman Ali 4-104, Musa Khan 3-78, Raza Hasan 2-94)

Northern 114 all-out, 60.3 overs (Raza Hasan 20, Nauman Ali 17, Umar Amin 12, Umar Waheed 12; Zafar Gohar 4-36, Ehsan Adil 3-15, Bilal Asif 2-13)

