Northern Gymkhana beat Ghouri CC Hyd by 10 wickets

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Two more matches were decided in the All Sindh Prof.Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation cricket Tournament final rounds played on league basis at various grounds.

Summarised Scores: In Group " C " Northern Gymkhana beat Ghouri Cricket Club Hydrabad by 10 wickets at TMC ground, said a press release on Wednesday.

Ghouri c.c Hydrabad 146 allout in 34.3 overs. Haris Khanzada 86 11x4 2x6, Khizar Butt 15.Afnan Ahmed (rlb) 4/7, Umair Sheikh (rlb).

Northern Gymkhana 147/0 in 14.

2 overs. Fahad Iqbal 90 14x4 2x6 ( in 47 balls) notout, Zaid Omer 49 6x4 3x6 notout.

In Group " B " Muhammad Hussain Cricket Club beat Bilal Friends by 45 runs at Landhi Gymkhana ground.

Muhammad Hussain c.c 273/8 in 45 overs. Aqib Rizvi 100 9x4 4x6 ( in 78 balls), Fuzail uddin 36 Touheed Khan 35, Danish Ahmed 25, Bilal Munir 23. Afroz Hassan ( sla) 3/22, Owais Karni 2/52.

Bilal Friends 227 allout in 37.2 overs. Rashid Nawaz 43, Ali Butt 35, Owais Karni 35, Waton Dost 33. M.Naveed (sla) 4/34, Aqib Rizvi (ob) 3/50.