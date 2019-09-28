Northern in trouble against Sindh in QD Trophy

Northern were in trouble at 86 for the loss of three wickets against Sindh at the close of the rain-shortened opening day's play in the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday

Overnight and early morning rain meant only 40 overs were possible after the entire opening two sessions were lost as the third round fixture began at 2.45pm.

The toss was not contested as Sindh captain Asad Shafiq elected to bowl first.

When the stumps were drawn for the day, Rohail Nazir was batting on 17 and Ali Sarfraz on three.

Afaq Raheem (19) and Haider Ali (26) provided Northern a decent start of 44 runs before both were sent packing in the space of 14 runs.

Northern suffered another major blow when their captain Umar Amin (17) was run out with the team's score reading 71.

Right-arm pace bowler Tabish Khan and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti claimed a wicket apiece for 21 and 12 runs, respectively.

Northern are lying at the bottom of the six-team chart with 11 points after the first two rounds. Sindh are third on 20 points.

Scores in brief: Northern 86-3, 40 overs (Haider Ali 26; Tabish Khan 1-21, Kashif Bhatti 1-13).